Death of baby girl leads to investigation

GREENWICH - A local law firm said today the death of a baby during labor at Greenwich Hospital led to an investigation by the State Department of Public Health.

They say the baby's parents filed a wrongful lawsuit claiming the hospital did not promptly deliver their baby girl.

The lawsuit states the mother, who was pregnant with twins, was admitted June 3, 2015. It says the hospital had trouble hearing both heartbeats shortly after, but failed to perform a C-section until three hours later.

The other baby did survive.