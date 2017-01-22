Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner

BRIDGEPORT - A disabled Bridgeport man is thanking News 12 Connecticut for helping him become a first-time homeowner.

Jack McGinniss says when he contacted News 12 Connecticut last year looking for help with his housing situation, he had no idea he would end up owning his own high-rise apartment.

As News 12 reported, McGinniss lost his leg to an infection 10 years ago.

Fairfield County developer Mike Licamele used a combination of donated money and crowd funding to get McGinniss his own handicapped-accessible place on a rent-to-own basis.

Licamele is being honored by Sen. Richard Blumenthal for his role in helping a disabled American become a first-time homeowner.

