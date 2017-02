You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - There is good news for those whose licenses, ID cards and registrations are about the expire.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says that extensions will be given to those whose licenses, ID cards, registrations and other similar DMV credentials expire today and during the next few days.

The extensions run through Wednesday, Feb. 15.

AAA offices will be also open today, Saturday and Monday for license and ID card renewals.