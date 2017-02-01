Doctors see surge in sicknesses

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - If you think you're seeing more cases of sick people recently, a doctor says you may be onto something.

Doctor Zane Saul, head of infectious diseases at Bridgeport Hospital, says they have seen more people being admitted to the hospital with different diseases, including the common cold, the flu and the stomach bug.

He tells News 12 they are unsure why the number of cases has spiked, that it is not unusual to see this during these winter months.

Saul says more people are spending time indoors and away from the cold weather, which may cause people to be in close proximity with someone who is sick.

His advice to prevent sickness includes washing your hands and disinfecting surfaces like doorknobs and table tops.