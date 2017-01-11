Doctors urge state to add more illnesses to medical pot treatment list

A panel of doctors Wednesday urged the state to make medical marijuana available to people suffering from more illnesses.

The State Board of Physicians recommended the Department of Consumer Protection to add four more illnesses to the list eligible for treatment with marijuana.

The State Board of Physicians recommended the Department of Consumer Protection to add four more illnesses to the list eligible for treatment with marijuana.

They say the drug is a safe and effective alternative to painkillers that can be highly addictive.

Dr. Mitchell Prywess says he believes muscular dystrophy, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia and shingles should be added to the list of 22 eligible ailments. He says medical marijuana could help people who suffer from these diseases find relief.

"You have to have a history of being treated by a physician, which is well-documented," he says. "And that the patient has really not done well with conventional treatment."

Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan Harris says he'll hold one more public hearing before deciding which illnesses should be presented to the Legislature, which has the final say.

