Documents: Fairfield teacher exposed self twice to student

FAIRFIELD - Newly released court documents have revealed more details in the case of a Fairfield teacher accused of exposing himself to a student.

In court Tuesday, a judge ordered Jeff Iwanicki to stay away from the 15-year-old Fairfield Warde High School student who accuses the graphics design teacher of twice pulling out his genitals in front of her.

According to court documents, the first incident occurred on Nov. 2. The teen told police that Iwanicki spilled cleaning solution on himself and said, "Aw, look what I've done," before unzipping his pants. Police say the girl then told a friend via text what happened.

Fairfield police say the girl did not report the first incident because she thought it was an accident. However, a month later, she texted the same friend again saying "it happened again."

Police say the alleged victim wrote another friend, "I really want to curl up into a ball and cry."

Other students and teachers told detectives they had nothing but positive interactions with Iwanicki, but they also said his accuser was never known to lie.

There were no security cameras or witnesses inside the classroom when the alleged incident took place.

After Tuesday's court appearance, Iwanicki's lawyer says his client is innocent and will fight the charges.