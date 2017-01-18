Documents: Stamford man killed in NYC in argument over cigarettes

Newly filed court documents allege that Joey Communale, of Stamford, was killed in an argument over cigarettes after a night of partying and cocaine use

STAMFORD - Newly filed court documents allege that Joey Communale, of Stamford, was killed in an argument over cigarettes after a night of partying and cocaine use in Manhattan.

Police say he was killed inside a Midtown Manhattan apartment on Nov. 13. Authorities found his dismembered body in a shallow grave in New Jersey several days later. Two men were charged in connection with the killing, including the adopted son of a celebrity jeweler.

The new revelations come from the lawyer of a third suspect accused of helping cover up the crime. That suspect accuses Lawrence Dilione and James Rackover for being soley responsible for Comunale's death.

The court papers claim the two men beat Comunale unconscious after an argument over cigarettes. After realizing Comunale was severely hurt, one of the men allegedly said, "We have to kill him" because he didn't want to go back to jail.

At that point, the papers allege Comunale was choked and stabbed in the head, before one of the suspects attempted to dismember his body in a bathtub.

