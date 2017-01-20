Donald J. Trump set to be sworn in as 45th president

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WASHINGTON D.C. - In just a few hours Donald J. Trump will officially become the 45th president of the United States.

The Republican from Queens, New York attended a VIP dinner in Washington Thursday night and said that rain or shine, he has a feeling that today is going to be beautiful!

At 9:30 a.m. Vice President-elect Mike Pence's swearing-in ceremony will be held.

President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. today.

At 3 p.m., there will be an inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Tonight there will be inauguration balls to wrap up the day.

As far as security in DC, outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said that areas where inaugural crowds will congregate will be "extra fortified this year with dump trucks, heavily armored vehicles to prevent anybody who's not authorized from being in the area from driving something in there."

He said there was "no specific credible threat" related to the inauguration.

Between 800,000 to 1 million people are expected today.

News 12 will cover the inauguration live starting at 11:30 a.m.