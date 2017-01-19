DOT starts construction project to ease traffic in Norwalk

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - State Department of Transportation officials said today they're about to start a construction project that will attempt to ease traffic on Route 1 in Norwalk.

The DOT already started marking the roads where they will be widening them.

The intersection of Route 1 and East Avenue has been a problem for years.

Sen. Bob Duff says he gets a ton of complaints about the intersection from drivers who are stuck in a backup as they come up the hill.

The DOT is going to make three lanes, two of them straight and the third will be a left turn lane for East Avenue.