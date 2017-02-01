DOT warns of slippery roads

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - The Department of Transportation warns of slippery conditions lasting through the morning.

News 12 got footage of an accident in Fairfield at exit 22 just before 12 a.m.

State police say between 8:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. police responded to approximately 18 traffic accidents and 15 motorist assists.