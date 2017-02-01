News DOT warns of slippery roads The Department of Transportation warns of slippery conditions lasting through the morning. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. State police say between 8:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. police responded to approximately 18 traffic accidents and 15 motorist assists. (7:56 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 1, 2017 8:00 AM FAIRFIELD - The Department of Transportation warns of slippery conditions lasting through the morning. News 12 got footage of an accident in Fairfield at exit 22 just before 12 a.m. State police say between 8:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. police responded to approximately 18 traffic accidents and 15 motorist assists. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:20 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT 0:58 2 Scholar Athlete: Lia Spear 0:22 3 DOT warns of slippery roads 0:33 4 Danbury officer accused of kicking suspect turns himself in 0:26 5 Police: Woman OK after driving into Norwalk stream advertisement | advertise on News 12