DOT warns of slippery roads

The Department of Transportation warns of slippery conditions lasting through the morning.

State police say between 8:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. police responded to approximately 18 traffic accidents and 15 motorist assists.

FAIRFIELD - The Department of Transportation warns of slippery conditions lasting through the morning. 

News 12 got footage of an accident in Fairfield at exit 22 just before 12 a.m.

