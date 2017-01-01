Dozens evacuated as Norwalk senior living home catches fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Dozens of people in Norwalk had to flee their homes Sunday night after a fire broke out in an adult and senior living facility.

“There's a lot of panic. A lot of people talking abruptly. There's people that didn't know where to go. A lot of people on walkers and they just panicked,” says Norwalk resident Tommy Colbert.

Witnesses say there was a fire in one of the rooms in the facility and administrators immediately evacuated the building.

Health Deaprtment officials say residents will be staying at the Econo Lodghe until damage from the fire can be cleaned up.