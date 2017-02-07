News DPW crews prep for Thursday snowstorm Department of Public Works officials said Tuesday they are gearing up for what could be this winter's biggest snowstorm. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Torre says Norwalk will send out almost 40 trucks to plow 625 miles of road in the city on 26 plow routes using salt, sand and a liquid solution. (5:36 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 7, 2017 5:34 PM NORWALK - Department of Public Works officials said Tuesday they are gearing up for what could be this winter's biggest snowstorm. Chris Torre, of Norwalk Public Works, says his department is planning for a nor'easter but hoping for a dusting. Torre says Norwalk will send out almost 40 trucks to plow 625 miles of road in the city on 26 plow routes using salt, sand and a liquid solution. He says his crews will pre-treat local roads Wednesday and will be in early Thursday when the storm begins. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:46 1 VIDEO: University of Bridgeport Rally 4:44 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:38 3 New England Patriots hold victory parade today 0:16 4 Pedestrian hit and killed in Greenwich 2:06 5 Healthy Heart: High cholesterol advertisement | advertise on News 12