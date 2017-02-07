DPW crews prep for Thursday snowstorm

Department of Public Works officials said Tuesday they are gearing up for what could be this winter's biggest snowstorm.

Torre says Norwalk will send out almost 40 trucks to plow 625 miles of road in the city on 26 plow routes using salt, sand and a liquid solution.

Torre says Norwalk will send out almost 40 trucks to plow 625 miles of road in the city on 26 plow routes using salt, sand and a liquid solution. (5:36 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - Department of Public Works officials said Tuesday they are gearing up for what could be this winter's biggest snowstorm.

Chris Torre, of Norwalk Public Works, says his department is planning for a nor'easter but hoping for a dusting.

Torre says Norwalk will send out almost 40 trucks to plow 625 miles of road in the city on 26 plow routes using salt, sand and a liquid solution.

He says his crews will pre-treat local roads Wednesday and will be in early Thursday when the storm begins.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: University of Bridgeport Rally 1 VIDEO: University of Bridgeport Rally
Here is the latest weather forecast in your 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast
The city is hosting a celebration parade to 3 New England Patriots hold victory parade today
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in 4 Pedestrian hit and killed in Greenwich
5 Healthy Heart: High cholesterol

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Here is the latest weather forecast in your Forecast: 6-12 inches of snow possible for western CT Thursday

Western Connecticut residents should expect to see some significant snow on the way after a

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE