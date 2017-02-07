DPW crews prep for Thursday snowstorm

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Department of Public Works officials said Tuesday they are gearing up for what could be this winter's biggest snowstorm.

Chris Torre, of Norwalk Public Works, says his department is planning for a nor'easter but hoping for a dusting.

Torre says Norwalk will send out almost 40 trucks to plow 625 miles of road in the city on 26 plow routes using salt, sand and a liquid solution.

He says his crews will pre-treat local roads Wednesday and will be in early Thursday when the storm begins.