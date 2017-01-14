News Driver crashes on I-95 Police responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 95 around 2 a.m. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 95 around 2 a.m. (7:43 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 14, 2017 6:58 AM GREENWICH - Police responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 95 around 2 a.m. It happened on the northbound side of the highway between exits 5 and 6 on the Greenwich, Stamford line. There is no word yet whether anyone was injured in the crash. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:49 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 2:26 2 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 3:26 3 Bridgeport dog snatchers caught on video 2:35 4 Friends, family prepare for final goodbye to dad killed in crash 2:11 5 Police: Two teens charged in Sweet 16 shooting advertisement | advertise on News 12