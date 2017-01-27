Driver killed in crash on I-95 in Waterford

State Police say they're investigating the cause of an accident that killed a man from Orange.

Troopers say Jeffrey Havill, 25, was driving a Corvette on I-95 in Waterford when he ran into the back of a Toyota Scion around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say Jeffrey Havill, 25, was driving a Corvette on I-95 in Waterford when he ran into the back of a Toyota Scion around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. (7:58 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WATERFORD - State Police say they're investigating the cause of an accident that killed a man from Orange.

Troopers say Jeffrey Havill, 25, was driving a Corvette on I-95 in Waterford when he ran into the back of a Toyota Scion around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the collision caused Havill to crash into the center median.

According to police, the driver of the other car was not seriously hurt.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Weather Kids: Roger Ludlowe Middle School 1 Weather Kids: Roger Ludlowe Middle School
Stamford police are asking for the public's help 2 Stamford police seek man who stole $15K worth of Rolex watches
Police confirmed that one person died in the 3 Officials: 1 dead after Norwalk police chase ends in crash
Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. 4 Our Lives 7/23
5 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE