News Driver killed in crash on I-95 in Waterford State Police say they're investigating the cause of an accident that killed a man from Orange. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Troopers say Jeffrey Havill, 25, was driving a Corvette on I-95 in Waterford when he ran into the back of a Toyota Scion around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. (7:58 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 27, 2017 8:04 AM WATERFORD - State Police say they're investigating the cause of an accident that killed a man from Orange. Troopers say Jeffrey Havill, 25, was driving a Corvette on I-95 in Waterford when he ran into the back of a Toyota Scion around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. They say the collision caused Havill to crash into the center median. According to police, the driver of the other car was not seriously hurt. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:08 1 Weather Kids: Roger Ludlowe Middle School 0:56 2 Stamford police seek man who stole $15K worth of Rolex watches 1:14 3 Officials: 1 dead after Norwalk police chase ends in crash 23:59 4 Our Lives 7/23 1:32 5 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet advertisement | advertise on News 12