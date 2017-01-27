Driver killed in crash on I-95 in Waterford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WATERFORD - State Police say they're investigating the cause of an accident that killed a man from Orange.

Troopers say Jeffrey Havill, 25, was driving a Corvette on I-95 in Waterford when he ran into the back of a Toyota Scion around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the collision caused Havill to crash into the center median.

According to police, the driver of the other car was not seriously hurt.