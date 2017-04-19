Westport nature center seeks donations after fire

WESTPORT - Earthplace, a Westport nature center recovering from a fire last week, is asking for help.

Firefighters rescued about 50 animals from the flames as much of the building burned. They're once again at the facility, temporarily kept in a hallway. 

Earthplace says it needs supplies to house and care for them. Cages and tanks for the animals were destroyed in the fire, according to an official there. 

The center has set up a website for people who are willing to donate to help rebuild.

