East Haven man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman at house party in his home

EAST HAVEN - A man from East Haven has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in the first degree.

According to a woman, Brian Mcinerney invited her to his home last week for a house party. She says he then sexually assaulted her.

Mcinerney was taken into custody while at his job.

