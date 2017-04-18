News East Haven man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman at house party in his home East Haven man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman at house party in his home Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 18, 2017 7:07 AM EAST HAVEN - A man from East Haven has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in the first degree. According to a woman, Brian Mcinerney invited her to his home last week for a house party. She says he then sexually assaulted her. Mcinerney was taken into custody while at his job. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:15 1 Family of teen who battled cancer grateful for support 2:32 2 Tasty Tuesday: Where Kids Eat Free on LI 2:01 3 It's Tax Day: Some quick tips to help you during the day 1:59 4 Wamogo HS principal named in Choate misconduct report 2:39 5 Vigil held for Bellport students murdered in Central Islip advertisement | advertise on News 12