Easter prayer vigil held after Bridgeport shooting

Families of violent crime victims came together in Bridgeport for an Easter Sunday prayer vigil inspired by an overnight shooting.

Families of violent crime victims came together in Bridgeport for an Easter Sunday prayer vigil inspired by an overnight shooting. (4/16/17)

BRIDGEPORT - Families of violent crime victims came together in Bridgeport for an Easter Sunday prayer vigil inspired by an overnight shooting.

As News 12 reported, one person was injured in a shooting around midnight near Boston Avenue and Helen Street.

Organizers say they decided to come together because it is time for them to stand up to end the gun violence impacting their community.

Several of the organizers tell News 12 they've lost loved ones to violent crimes.

