Easton family asks community to help fund son's stem cell therapy

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EASTON - A family in Easton is asking for help from the community to fund a potentially life-changing treatment for their son, who was seriously hurt in a car accident last summer.

The Standens say stem cell therapy could give 17-year-old Zach Standen a chance to regain at least some use of his legs.

"I'm hoping to walk," says Zach. "Even just with crutches."

Standen is parapalegic after his best friend lost control of his vehicle and hit a mailbox and trees before tumbling down a hill.

Standen spent 16 days in the ICU, underwent months of rehab and now uses a wheelchair.

Standen's mother Christine told News 12 that she is grateful for the love and support the community has already shown their family. Now, she is asking for friends and family to donate to her son's GoFundMe campaign to help their family pay for the costly stem cell treatments.

"We need people to donate," says Christine. "We figured out 1,600 people, $25 each -- that's $40,000."

The Standens say that amount would cover just the first treatment at a clinic in Panama, which they say looks to offer the most promising results for Zach.

The Standens told News 12 that they hope to raise about $100,000 to get Zach two stem cell therapy treatments.

They say the clock is ticking because the treatments must be done within one year of his accident.