News Eight people displaced after fire in Bridgeport Bridgeport officials say the strong winds fanned flames that caused major damage to a two-family home. The fire started on Bond Street Monday morning. January 24, 2017 8:33 AM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport officials say the strong winds fanned flames that caused major damage to a two-family home. The fire started on Bond Street Monday morning. Officials say the fire started on the second floor, but the first floor also has smoke and water damage. The fire department says the Red Cross is finding temporary housing for the eight people who live there.