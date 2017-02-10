News Engine fire investigated at JFK airport Officials are investigating a possible small engine fire on a plane at New York's Kennedy Airport. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Authorities say they found no evidence of a fire. (7:43 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 10, 2017 7:51 AM QUEENS - Officials are investigating a possible small engine fire on a plane at New York's Kennedy Airport. A spokesman for the Port Authority says the pilot of an Argentina Airlines flight reported the engine fire late last night while the plane was on the runway preparing for takeoff. Authorities say they found no evidence of a fire. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:09 1 Weather Kids: Royle Elementary School 1:40 2 Westport's Planet Pizza sees busy afternoon during snowstorm 0:59 3 Team of the Week: Brunswick squash 2:02 4 Bridgeport man dies in freak accident while shoveling snow 1:05 5 Storm Coverage: Stamford Train Station advertisement | advertise on News 12