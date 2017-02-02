Ex-Forbes publisher accused in road-rage incident

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - A former Forbes Magazine publisher is accused in a road-rage incident that involved a school bus full of students in Fairfield.

Police say the incident occurred Dec. 21 at Morehouse Lane and Cedar Road in the Fairfield's Southport section.

The incident began with a dispute over who should drive first through the intersection, according to police. They say Jim Berrien, of Westport, blocked the bus, got out of his car, yelled at the driver and then tailgated him to the next bus stop. There, police say Berrien tried to force his way onto the bus, screaming as the driver stood in his way.

A bus company dispatcher was on the phone with police during the ordeal.

Berrien's lawyer said in a statement that he disagrees with the police report.

According to his arrest warrant, Berrien said the bus ran a stop sign and was going 60 mph, but police say surveillance video from the bus disputes that.

The video has not yet been released.