CLEVELAND - Facebook is saying the suspect accused of fatally shooting another man in Cleveland posted a video of the killing on its site, but did not broadcast it live.

According to the site, Steve Stephens did go live at one point during the day, but not during the act.

Authorities say Stephens fatally shot Robert Goodwin, 74, Sunday afternoon, and now are asking him to surrender peacefully.

"Now, Steve Stephens, we want to communicate to him that we know who he is, and that he will eventually be caught and that we are saying to him that he need not do any more harm to anybody,” says Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. “Any innocent people and that whatever concerns or problems that he's having, we are here to have a conversation with him."

Investigators say Stephens claimed he committed other homicides, but that has not been confirmed. Stephens is being encouraged to reach out to local clergy and seek help.