FAIRFIELD - A Fairfield business owner who grew up in Georgia is raising money to send supplies to people devastated by the recent deadly tornadoes in her home state.

Gabrielle Fludd, owner of Gumdrop Swap, grew up in Albany, Georgia.

She says she was moved to do something after seeing the pictures of the devastation in her hometown.

Fludd has been collecting items like kids clothing, baby blankets, toys, and diapers to send to those impacted in southwest and southcentral Georgia.