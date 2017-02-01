Fairfield businesses report overnight break-ins

Police in Fairfield were on the scene of several reported break-ins overnight.

There were reports that the break-ins happened to businesses on Jennings Road and Commerce Drive after 2:30 a.m.

A K-9 unit was on the scene, and News 12 was told that a suspect was traced back to Bridgeport before eluding police.

