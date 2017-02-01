News Fairfield businesses report overnight break-ins Police in Fairfield were on the scene of several reported break-ins overnight. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. There were reports that the break-ins happened to businesses on Jennings Road and Commerce Drive after 2:30 a.m. (8:20 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 1, 2017 8:24 AM FAIRFIELD - Police in Fairfield were on the scene of several reported break-ins overnight. Police could not confirm any details, but there were reports that the break-ins happened to businesses on Jennings Road and Commerce Drive after 2:30 a.m. A K-9 unit was on the scene, and News 12 was told that a suspect was traced back to Bridgeport before eluding police. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:20 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT 0:58 2 Scholar Athlete: Lia Spear 0:22 3 DOT warns of slippery roads 0:33 4 Danbury officer accused of kicking suspect turns himself in 0:26 5 Police: Woman OK after driving into Norwalk stream advertisement | advertise on News 12