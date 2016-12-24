News Fairfield holds annual menorah lighting People in Fairfield gathered on the Sherman Green Saturday to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. Chabad of Fairfield held its eighth annual Menorah Lighting You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. People in Fairfield gathered on the Sherman Green Saturday to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. (12/24/16) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments December 24, 2016 10:24 PM FAIRFIELD - People in Fairfield gathered on the Sherman Green Saturday to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. Chabad of Fairfield held its eighth annual Menorah Lighting with prayers, music and holiday treats. Organizers say it's an important part of the holiday to be able to celebrate together. Hanukkah lasts eight nights, and will run until Jan. 1. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:13 1 Officials: 2 dead after fiery crash in Bridgeport 1:00 2 Homeless vet moves into new Bridgeport apartment 1:58 3 Official: 12-year-old prevented spread of Greenwich fire 1:52 4 Man shot, killed in Bridgeport's North End 0:37 5 Stratford man keeps lotto win a secret until Christmas Day advertisement | advertise on News 12