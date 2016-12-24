Fairfield holds annual menorah lighting

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - People in Fairfield gathered on the Sherman Green Saturday to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

Chabad of Fairfield held its eighth annual Menorah Lighting with prayers, music and holiday treats.

Organizers say it's an important part of the holiday to be able to celebrate together.

Hanukkah lasts eight nights, and will run until Jan. 1.