Fairfield home displays over 300,000 Christmas lights

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - Residents have only two nights left to view the "Wonderland at Roseville," a dazzling display of Christmas lights at a home in Fairfield.

The Haliwell family says they have been decorating their home for nearly 17 years. They say they work on this project all year long and have had to rewire and renovate their home to accommodate the decorations.

The family has received so many visitors over the years that their daughter, Maryanne, keeps a guest book filled with signatures from people from all over the world.

"The happiness of the people … the kids are happy, everyone is happy … it's a hard thing to describe," says owner Gene Haliwell.

The family attributes the improvement of the display over the years to modern technology and the help of 21-year-old neighbor, Billy Frostic.

At least 300,000 computerized lights that change color cover the property.

The owner and their helpers say they're hoping for a big crowd Friday night.