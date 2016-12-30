Fairfield PD: Man charged with threatening officers

A Fairfield man allegedly threatened police officers and African Americans in a tirade that included a racial slur, according to authorities.

Matthew Passmore, 22, allegedly said he would kill police, told the officers to kill African Americans and ordered them to put their hands up.

Matthew Passmore, 22, allegedly said he would kill police, told the officers to kill African Americans and ordered them to put their hands up. (5:14 PM)

FAIRFIELD - A Fairfield man allegedly threatened police officers and African Americans in a tirade that included a racial slur, according to authorities.

Fairfield police say the man shouted at officers in the department's parking lot Friday morning. They say he was shouting from his own window, at 45 Sherman St., adjacent to the lot. The officers were going through their 7 a.m. shift change at the time.

Matthew Passmore, 22, allegedly said he would kill police, told the officers to kill African Americans and ordered them to put their hands up.

Authorities say they arrested Passmore after a short struggle. They charged him with threatening, breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

They say the suspect told them he made those threats because he was bothered by noise coming from the parking lot. 

The incident comes shortly after reports showed police deaths in the line of duty have spiked over the last year. Several of those officers were ambushed and caught off guard.

Police say they have to be extra vigilant because the uniform can be a target. They also say threatening comments will not be tolerated.

