Fairfield police: Man wearing ski mask robs bank customer

FAIRFIELD - Fairfield police say they're searching for the man who robbed a bank customer at gunpoint.

It happened outside the Bank of America on the Post Road Saturday night.

Police say the victim was trying to make a deposit when a man dressed in black wearing a ski mask came up from behind.

Police say the two men struggled, but the masked man got away with the deposit bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfield police.