News Fairfield police warn residents about increase in car thefts

January 9, 2017 11:49 AM

FAIRFIELD - Fairfield police say there has been an increase in car thefts. They say the vehicles are even stolen from people's driveways. Authorities say that in most cases, cars were left unlocked. They want to remind residents to make sure cars are locked.