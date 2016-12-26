Fairfield residents get together to celebrate Hanukkah

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - Some residents in Fairfield joined together Sunday to celebrate Hanukkah.

Habad of Fairfield hosted an event called Chopstix Hanukkah, featuring Chinese food and activities for children.

Rabbi Shlame Landa says it's important to bring family and friends together on the holiday that celebrates light over darkness.

Hanukkah commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrians and the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem.

The holiday runs until Jan. 1.