Fairfield residents get together to celebrate Hanukkah

FAIRFIELD - Some residents in Fairfield joined together Sunday to celebrate Hanukkah. 

Habad of Fairfield hosted an event called Chopstix Hanukkah, featuring Chinese food and activities for children. 

Rabbi Shlame Landa says it's important to bring family and friends together on the holiday that celebrates light over darkness. 

Hanukkah commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrians and the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem.

The holiday runs until Jan. 1. 

