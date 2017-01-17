Fairfield Warde H.S. teacher facing indecency charges

A Fairfield Warde High School teacher is facing indecency charges. Fairfield police confirm they arrested Jeffrey Iwanicki, of Milford, for allegedly exposing himself to a

Fairfield police confirm they have arrested the Milford man on charges of public indecency.

(11:22 AM)

Updated

FAIRFIELD - A Fairfield Warde High School teacher is facing indecency charges.

Fairfield police confirm they arrested Jeffrey Iwanicki, of Milford, for allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile.  He is now facing risk of injury, impairing the morals of a minor, public indecency and breach of peace charges.

Iwanicki turned himself in Monday and was released on $50,000 bail. He is a technical education teacher, according to the Fairfield schools website.

After school officials learned of the allegations, Iwanicki was placed on administrative leave.

The employee has not been in contact with students at the school since being placed on leave.

