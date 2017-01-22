Fairfield woman seeks to return home video to owner

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - A Fairfield woman is seeking the public's help to return a home video full of family memories to the rightful owner.

She says she sent out some old video tapes to be converted, but one that came back doesn’t belong to her.

She says the video shows a woman whose name appears to be Ana May in the hospital about to give birth.

The video then cuts to Ana May and her new daughter, joined by her husband and parents.