News Fairfield woman seeks to return home video to owner A Fairfield woman is seeking the public's help to return a home video full of family memories to the rightful owner. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A Fairfield woman is seeking the public's help to return a home video full of family memories to the rightful owner. (1/22/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 22, 2017 1:34 PM FAIRFIELD - A Fairfield woman is seeking the public's help to return a home video full of family memories to the rightful owner. She says she sent out some old video tapes to be converted, but one that came back doesn’t belong to her. She says the video shows a woman whose name appears to be Ana May in the hospital about to give birth. The video then cuts to Ana May and her new daughter, joined by her husband and parents. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:22 1 Weather Kids: Mathewson Elementary School 1:07 2 Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner 0:36 3 Tractor-trailer catches fire in Bridgeport 0:43 4 Women march in solidarity in Stamford 1:32 5 Police warn of scam targeting UI customers advertisement | advertise on News 12