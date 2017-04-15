Fairfield women's lax overcomes early season struggles

FAIRFIELD - It's been a tale of two seasons for the women's lacrosse team at Fairfield University.

Head coach Laura Field has the Stags playing their best lacrosse of the season.

"I think that was the frustration with those early season losses. We're better than those losses show," she told News 12.

Fairfield lost its first three games of the season and four of its first six. Since March 15, the Stags haven't lost, posting seven straight wins and staying undefeated in their conference.

"They never really gave up when the going was hard at the beginning of the season. It's a cliche but we've taken it one game at a time. And that really has worked, putting us in that mindset has got us into this win streak," says Field.

The team is hoping to lock up its second conference championship since 2015. They close out the regular season with three straight home games.

The conference championships begin at the end of the month.

