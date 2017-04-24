Faith leaders get lessons from FBI in wake of threats

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW HAVEN - Faith leaders got a lesson from the FBI in New Haven Monday about what to do in the event of a threat.

The Anti-Defamation League announced on Monday that Jewish threats have tripled over the last year in Connecticut.

In the past few months, the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge has gotten threats, racist flyers have appeared in Norwalk and swastikas have appeared in Danbury.

Connecticut's U.S. Attorney Deidre Daly assured faith leaders that they will prosecute these cases.