News Faith leaders get lessons from FBI in wake of threats You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Faith leaders got a lesson from the FBI in New Haven Monday about what to do in the event of a threat. (3:02 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 24, 2017 2:33 PM NEW HAVEN - Faith leaders got a lesson from the FBI in New Haven Monday about what to do in the event of a threat. The Anti-Defamation League announced on Monday that Jewish threats have tripled over the last year in Connecticut. In the past few months, the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge has gotten threats, racist flyers have appeared in Norwalk and swastikas have appeared in Danbury. Connecticut's U.S. Attorney Deidre Daly assured faith leaders that they will prosecute these cases. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 0:27 2 Private funeral service to be held in Bristol today for Aaron Hernandez 0:40 3 Benefit concert held in Milford for injured band members 2:17 4 Nonprofit group helps Bridgeport man regain independence 2:19 5 House gutted by overnight fire in Oakdale advertisement | advertise on News 12