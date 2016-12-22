Family aims to save planet through sailboat

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - A family of seven who have spent the last 16 years exploring the world on a sailboat is docked at the Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich today.

The Schworer family lives in a boat, which they've called home for the past 16 years. All five children were born and raised on the boat.

The parents, Sasbine and Dario Schworer, say they started their journey after the two witnessed glaciers melting in their native country of Switzerland.

Their journey now known as the Global Top to Top Global Climate Expedition aims to educate people around the world about climate change.

They say they've educated more than 100,000 students in over 100 countries through presentations on the topic.

The Schworers say they'll be in Fairfield County until January, and they're hoping to stop by some schools to talk to students about climate change.

They also say they are in need of donations and sponsorships after losing one of their sponsors earlier this year.