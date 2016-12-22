Family aims to save planet through sailboat

A family of seven who have spent the last 16 years exploring the world on a sailboat is docked at the Indian Harbor Yacht Club

News 12 Interactive

News 12 Interactive (4:23 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

GREENWICH - A family of seven who have spent the last 16 years exploring the world on a sailboat is docked at the Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich today. 

The Schworer family lives in a boat, which they've called home for the past 16 years.  All five children were born and raised on the boat. 

The parents, Sasbine and Dario Schworer, say they started their journey after the two witnessed glaciers melting in their native country of Switzerland.

Their journey now known as the Global Top to Top Global Climate Expedition aims to educate people around the world about climate change.

They say they've educated more than 100,000 students in over 100 countries through presentations on the topic.

The Schworers say they'll be in Fairfield County until January, and they're hoping to stop by some schools to talk to students about climate change.

They also say they are in need of donations and sponsorships after losing one of their sponsors earlier this year.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo works at Bartlett Tree Experts 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo
Officials say they spent several hours investigating the 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment
Officials say Lisa Brown was pronounced dead at 3 Motorist gets trapped in car after vehicle veers off road
Officials say Lisa Brown was pronounced dead at 4 Woman dies after car accident on Merritt Parkway
A fire in Stamford displaced three people just 5 3 displaced in Stamford fire

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE