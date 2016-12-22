Family at sea for 16 years docks in Greenwich

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - A family of seven, who has spent the last 16 years exploring the world on a sailboat, docked at the Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich Thursday.

Sasbine and Dario Schworer say they started their journey after the two witnessed glaciers melting in their native country of Switzerland.

Their original goal was to climb the tallest summit on each continent to study different climates. Their goal to finish the expedition in four years has stretched to 16 years.

All five of their children were born and raised on the boat during that time.

Their journey, known as the Top to Top Global Climate Expedition, aims to educate people around the world about climate change. The family says they have educated more than 100,000 students in over 100 countries through presentations on the topic.

The Schworers say they will be in Fairfield County until January, and they're hoping to stop by some schools to talk to students about climate change.

They also say they are in need of donations and sponsorships after losing one of their sponsors earlier this year.