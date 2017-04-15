Family of teen who battled cancer grateful for support

MILFORD - The family of a Milford teen who died suddenly last month after battling cancer thanked the community Saturday for supporting them during their struggle.

Danni Kemp, 19, died from a rare form of pediatric brain cancer on March 10. The diagnosis received international attention and a garnered wave of support for Kemp.

She was a star softball player at Foran High School and Stony Brook University.

"We'd like to give great thanks to the community. They've been amazing, the outreach, the outpouring of support is just amazing," said Danni's uncle Brad Taylor. "Everything from the 5K run, to
people reaching out and sending meals, to support at all the events that we've done. It's incredible."

Angela Rinaldi and "Pam" of the WPLR radio show "Chaz and AJ in the Morning" are holding a bachelor auction for charity on April 21 in honor of a young woman they did not know personally, but whom they came to respect and admire through her struggle.   

