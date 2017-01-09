Family's wheelchair-accessible van stolen in Stratford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STRATFORD - A Stratford man says his family is struggling with transportation following the theft of their wheelchair-accessible van last week.

James McDowell says the van was essential for his son, who has cerebral palsy.

McDowell says he was shocked by the theft, adding that he has never experienced anything like this in his neighborhood. He says his girlfriend realized Friday morning that the van was not in the driveway.

He says replacing that van could cost up to $20,000.