Family seeking justice after father is shot and killed

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport family is mourning a 27-year-old father killed on Christmas Eve.

Miguel Rodriguez was shot and killed Saturday in Bridgeport's North End. Rodriguez’s family says they want to find the person responsible for his death.

"It hurts to know that I won't be able to talk to my brother again or hear his laugh or see his smile,” said Nadine Rodriguez, his sister. "I feel helpless. I want to know who did it and why. I want justice for him."

Rodriguez’s 5-year-old son, Miguelito, didn't get a chance to open his Christmas gift with his dad. Miguelito's mother says telling her son that his father wouldn't be home for Christmas was one of the hardest things she's ever had to do.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Bridgeport police.

Rodriguez’s death is Bridgeport's 10th homicide this year.

