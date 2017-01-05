Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash

Federal investigators are in Brooklyn this morning to check if speed was a factor in the Long Island Rail Road train crash. The National Transportation

The National Transportation Safety Board says

The National Transportation Safety Board says "event recorders" have been recovered and the train's engineer has undergone drug tests. (1/5/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BROOKLYN - Federal investigators are in Brooklyn this morning to check if speed was a factor in the Long Island Rail Road train crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board says "event recorders" have been recovered and the train's engineer has undergone drug tests. 

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal says the new technology to prevent this must be put in place in the tristate area.

Officials say the train was pulling into the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn when it ran into a bumping block at the end of the tracks yesterday morning. They say more than 100 people were hurt, and 11 of those people were taken to the hospital.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the accident was later determined not to be a derailment because the train was moving very slowly. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Sally Kelman volunteers at the New Covenant House 1 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman
2 Funeral held for Stamford teen who committed suicide
Last year, a judge ruled the current system 3 Superintendent: New school funding formula could cause issues
The National Transportation Safety Board says 4 Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash
VIDEO: Gov. Malloy delivers the State of the 5 VIDEO: Gov. Malloy delivers the State of the State Address

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE