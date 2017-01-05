Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BROOKLYN - Federal investigators are in Brooklyn this morning to check if speed was a factor in the Long Island Rail Road train crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board says "event recorders" have been recovered and the train's engineer has undergone drug tests.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal says the new technology to prevent this must be put in place in the tristate area.

Officials say the train was pulling into the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn when it ran into a bumping block at the end of the tracks yesterday morning. They say more than 100 people were hurt, and 11 of those people were taken to the hospital.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the accident was later determined not to be a derailment because the train was moving very slowly.