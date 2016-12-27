Fights break out in malls across the country

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - Many people are talking about the brawls that happened in Connecticut and at several other malls across the country.

While videos of fights at malls from Colorado to Connecticut are making headlines, police in Milford say people should not be scared of going to the city's Connecticut Post Mall.

Officers say that while they are not doing anything differently in response to what happened Monday night, as they always have extra off-duty officers patrolling the mall during the holidays.

The International Council of Shopping Centers tells News 12 that many malls are reviewing their procedures to be prepared for an incident.