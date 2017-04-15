News Fire destroys 2-story home in Greenwich You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Chopper 12 was above the scene at 45 Londonderry Drive. (4/15/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 15, 2017 6:23 PM GREENWICH - A fire destroyed a two-story home in Greenwich Saturday afternoon. Chopper 12 was above the scene at 45 Londonderry Drive. The fire appeared to collapse an entire side of the home, leaving only the chimney standing. A neighbor told News 12 that the family was able to safely escape and no injuries were reported. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:30 1 Spring break, warm weather arrive together 1:00 2 Woman offers reward to solve 2014 murder 0:30 3 Fire destroys 2-story home in Greenwich 2:15 4 Family of teen who battled cancer grateful for support 0:16 5 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk advertisement | advertise on News 12