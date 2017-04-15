Fire destroys 2-story home in Greenwich

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - A fire destroyed a two-story home in Greenwich Saturday afternoon.

Chopper 12 was above the scene at 45 Londonderry Drive.

The fire appeared to collapse an entire side of the home, leaving only the chimney standing.

A neighbor told News 12 that the family was able to safely escape and no injuries were reported.