News Fire destroys car in Bridgeport Fire crews battled a car fire in Bridgeport early Sunday morning. January 8, 2017 6:54 AM BRIDGEPORT - Fire crews battled a car fire in Bridgeport early Sunday morning. They say the car went up in flames around 3:40 a.m. near the corner of Gregory and Warren streets. There is no word if anyone was injured. Fire officials are investigating was caused the fire.