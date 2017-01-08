Fire destroys car in Bridgeport

Fire crews battled a car fire in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

BRIDGEPORT - Fire crews battled a car fire in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

They say the car went up in flames around 3:40 a.m. near the corner of Gregory and Warren streets.

There is no word if anyone was injured.

Fire officials are investigating was caused the fire. 

