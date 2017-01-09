Fire in Milford condo complex caught on video

The fire started at 267 Melba St. on the second floor of a condominium complex Sunday night.

MILFORD - A raging fire in Milford was captured on video by a neighbor.

Milford fire officials say they had to call in crews from Stratford and West Haven to help fight the blaze.

The fire started at 267 Melba St. on the second floor of a condominium complex Sunday night. 

Firefighters say it took them only 45 minutes to bring the fire under control, but it did cause a lot of damage to the condos.

Authorities say some firefighters fell on the ice while fighting the fire, but they were not seriously injured.

There is no word yet on how many residents were there at the time or when they will be allowed to return to their homes.

The Red Cross is helping find shelter for the residents.

