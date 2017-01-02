Fire marshal: Norwalk house fire started by smoker

The Norwalk Fire Marshal said Monday that someone smoking in a bedroom sparked a fire at an adult residential care facility, forcing about two dozen

The fire began around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the Carlson Place, located on Nelson Avenue.

The fire began around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the Carlson Place, located on Nelson Avenue.

Updated

NORWALK - The Norwalk Fire Marshal said Monday that someone smoking in a bedroom sparked a fire at an adult residential care facility, forcing about two dozen people from their home.

The fire began around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the Carlson Place, located on Nelson Avenue.

Carlson Place houses more than 20 adults who cannot live independently.

Officials say one person was hospitalized after being found in one of the home's rooms during a secondary search. She is expected to be OK.

The rest of the people inside the building were evacuated safely, according to officials.

 

 

 

