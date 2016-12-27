Fire officials urge quick disposal of real Christmas trees

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Fire officials in Stamford are telling residents that the best time to dispose of a real Christmas tree is now.

Fire officials say the real trees tend to dry out over time, so keeping them too long can be dangerous. FEMA released a video showing how it only takes seconds for a real tree to go up in flames if it's too dry.

While officials say watering the trees often is important, they say the safest plan is to get rid of the tree right after the holiday.

Residents are also reminded to keep real trees away from any heat source, like space heaters. Fire officials say don't even use candles. They suggest buying battery-operated candles as a safer alternative.