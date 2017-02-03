Fire tears through family home in Wilton

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WILTON - Wilton fire crews are still on the scene watching for any flare ups after a fast-moving fire tore through a two-family home in Wilton.

Several fire and rescue crews had to be called to help put out the blaze last night.

Officials say luckily no one was home around 7 p.m., and that smoke detectors did not go off, possibly because the fire was so strong it destroyed them.

The fire chief says a neighbor noticed and reported the fire, it had already spread to the second floor of the home and smoke was pouring from the rooftop.

He says water ran out quickly, and neighboring departments were called to help put out the fire, but they were able to save a family pet.