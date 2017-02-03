Fire tears through family home in Wilton

Wilton fire crews are still on the scene watching for any flare ups after a fast-moving fire tore through a two-family home in Wilton.

Several fire and rescue crews had to be called to help put out the blaze last night.

Several fire and rescue crews had to be called to help put out the blaze last night. (8:34 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WILTON - Wilton fire crews are still on the scene watching for any flare ups after a fast-moving fire tore through a two-family home in Wilton.

Several fire and rescue crews had to be called to help put out the blaze last night.

Officials say luckily no one was home around 7 p.m., and that smoke detectors did not go off, possibly because the fire was so strong it destroyed them.

The fire chief says a neighbor noticed and reported the fire, it had already spread to the second floor of the home and smoke was pouring from the rooftop.

He says water ran out quickly, and neighboring departments were called to help put out the fire, but they were able to save a family pet.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Weather Kids: Tokeneke School 1 Weather Kids: Tokeneke School
They say they were called to 17,932 incidents. 2 Bridgeport firefighters share statistics from 2016
A Syrian refugee living in Milford was reunited 3 Syrian refugee living in Milford reunited with family at JFK
Team of the Week: Norwalk girls basketball 4 Team of the Week: Norwalk girls basketball
Several fire and rescue crews had to be 5 Fire tears through family home in Wilton

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE