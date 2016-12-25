Firefighters battle house fire in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Firefighters spent Christmas morning putting out a house fire in Bridgeport.

The fire happened on Fifth Street near Seaview Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, but neighbors tell News 12 that no one was living there at the time.

They say the house was under construction to repair damages from a previous fire.

Fire officials say crews faced heavy flames on all three floors when they arrived, and that the fire spread next door to another empty home.