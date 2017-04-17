You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A new clear coffee that won’t stain your teeth has arrived.

The coffee is being introduced by Clr Cff and its British-based creators as the first colorless coffee on the market.

According to the company, the coffee is made from Arabica coffee beans and pure water, and is said to taste like a strong cold brew.

The coffee is available and a two-pack costs about $7.50.