First colorless coffee on the market

First colorless coffee on the market

First colorless coffee on the market (4/17/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - A new clear coffee that won’t stain your teeth has arrived.

The coffee is being introduced by Clr Cff and its British-based creators as the first colorless coffee on the market.

According to the company, the coffee is made from Arabica coffee beans and pure water, and is said to taste like a strong cold brew.

The coffee is available and a two-pack costs about $7.50.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Joel Barlow HS community returns to school following 1 Joel Barlow HS community returns to school following car crash
Police say a Bridgeport man was shot twice 2 Police: Man shot twice in Bridgeport
Facebook: Fatal shooting of elderly man in Cleveland 3 Facebook: Fatal shooting in Cleveland uploaded, not broadcast live
VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk 4 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk
Joel Barlow HS community returns to school following 5 Joel Barlow HS community returns to school following car crash

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE