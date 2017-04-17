News First colorless coffee on the market You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. First colorless coffee on the market (4/17/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 17, 2017 9:30 AM NORWALK - A new clear coffee that won’t stain your teeth has arrived. The coffee is being introduced by Clr Cff and its British-based creators as the first colorless coffee on the market. According to the company, the coffee is made from Arabica coffee beans and pure water, and is said to taste like a strong cold brew. The coffee is available and a two-pack costs about $7.50. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:20 1 Joel Barlow HS community returns to school following car crash 1:42 2 Police: Man shot twice in Bridgeport 1:06 3 Facebook: Fatal shooting in Cleveland uploaded, not broadcast live 0:16 4 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk 1:38 5 Joel Barlow HS community returns to school following car crash advertisement | advertise on News 12