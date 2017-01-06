Florida attack leads to angst at regional airports

The shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday has local travelers worried about airport safety in the Northeast as well.

The shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday has local travelers worried about airport safety in the Northeast as well.

The shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday has local travelers worried about airport safety in the Northeast as well.

Updated

HARRISON, NY - The shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday has local travelers worried about airport safety in the Northeast as well.

At Westchester County Airport in Harrison, New York, a number of travelers told News 12 Connecticut about their safety concerns.

Some said they were in flight or had just landed when they learned of the shooting, although information was sparse at first.

Many say they like flying in and out of Westchester because they're able to get onto flights without the lines and hassle of bigger regional airports. But after the attack, some said they wouldn't mind tighter security.

Westchester administrators say they're monitoring the situation and reviewing security protocols for the time being.

A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency Police: 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Florida airport

Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport, killing

